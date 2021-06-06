CASPER – Leadership Wyoming has announced the roster of its 22nd cohort, which will complete the nine-month executive leadership program from August 2021 to May 2022.
During the program, nine training sessions will take place in communities across the state. Each session will focus on an important topic or industry, such as education, natural resources, tourism, health care, government, cultural diversity, technology, manufacturing and community Building. Participants in the program will also encounter leadership development and executive coaching through the customized Leading Wyoming curriculum.
When this class graduates from the program in May of 2022 it will make for approximately 950 alumni of Leadership Wyoming. The program was envisioned and built by Wyoming Heritage Foundation founder Bill Schilling, the University of Wyoming and former Speaker of the House and President of the Wyoming Senate Eli Bebout.
Members of the class from Cheyenne include:
Michelle Aldrich, State Career and Technical Education Director, State of Wyoming
Morgan Alkire, Director of Admissions, Life Care Center of Cheyenne
Jason Allen, Commander, Wyoming Military Department
Angi Bruce, Deputy Director, Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Tom DeHoff, Assistant Chief Engineer, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Andrew Dykshorn, Acting Division Chief of Operations, Cheyenne Fire Rescue
Pat Joyce, Assistant Director, Wyoming Mining Association
Sabrina Lane, Executive Director, Wyoming 2-1-1
Brandon Marshall, Services Division Director, Wyoming Business Council
Chris Mickey, Marketing Lead, Blue Federal Credit Union
Paul Montoya, Director of Engineering/Morning Host, Wyoming Public Media, Buford
Alan Stoinski, Program Manager for Energy Efficiency, Black Hills Energy
Lara Taylor, Battalion Commander Recruiting and Retention, Wyoming Army National Guard
Additional information on the Leadership Wyoming program can be found at www.leadershipwyoming.org.