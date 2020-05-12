CASPER – Amid all the uncertainty facing leaders and the state today, Leadership Wyoming launched a new cohort experience for its alumni. The program, called Emerge, was announced in early May and quickly filled the 25 spots with leaders from across the state.
Emerge is a four-month virtual program that will cover the following: Leading in a VUCA Environment (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity), Growing Your Capacity as a Leader, Issue Briefs (State Revenue, Education and Healthcare), and Strategic Leadership Decisions.
The inaugural Emerge Program will be completed by an impressive group of Wyoming leaders from wide-reaching industries and communities, including, from southeast Wyoming:
• Anne Alexander, Professor/Associate Provost at UW, Laramie
• Nick Bellack, Professional Educator Programs, Cheyenne
• Jim Geesey, CEO Mountain West Farm Bureau, Laramie
• Renny MacKay, Policy Director to Office of the Governor, Cheyenne
• Brian Nesvik, Director of Wyoming Game & Fish, Cheyenne
• Heidi Peterson, Exec. Director of Wyoming State Chamber, Laramie
• Matt Pope, President of Cheyenne Branch First Interstate Bank, Cheyenne
• Kristi Racines, Wyoming State Auditor, Cheyenne
• Korin Schmidt, Director of the Dept. of Family Services, Cheyenne
• Shawn Taylor, Executive Director of Wyoming Electric Association, Cheyenne
Leadership Wyoming Executive Director Mandy Fabel said about the Emerge cohort, “Leadership Wyoming knows our alumni are making hard decisions that will affect the trajectory of our communities and our state. We are excited for Emerge to be a sounding board and connection point for leaders as they walk through these uncertain times.”
The Emerge cohort will begin Monday, May 18, and will hold virtual weekly meetings for the next four months. Additional program details can be found on the Emerge website at https://leadershipwyoming.org/emerge.