CHEYENNE – In past election seasons, the League of Women Voters of Cheyenne has hosted live candidate forums. However, the pandemic has forced those forums to be held electronically this year.
The forums scheduled in the month of July will mainly be for contested primary elections.
The League of Women Voters will be using the Zoom live Webinar format.
To join the webinar, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81300842766, and use webinar ID 813 0084 2766, or call 1-253-215-8782.
The candidates will answer questions prepared by the League of Women Voters as well as those submitted by the audience via a chat function during the forums. However, candidates will not be able to see or hear the audience.
So far, several candidates have expressed interest in participating. Below is the schedule for the six evenings forums set for this month:
• State Senate District 6, Republican primary: Tuesday, July 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• State Senate District 8, Republican primary: Tuesday, July 14, 7:40-8:40 p.m.
• State House District 7, Republican primary: Wednesday, July 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• State House District 10, Republican primary: Wednesday, July 15, 7:40-8:40 p.m.
• State House District 12, Democratic primary: Thursday, July 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• State House District 42, Republican primary: Thursday, July 16, 6:40-7:40 p.m.
• State House District 43, Republican primary: Thursday, July 16, 7:50-8:50 p.m.
• County Commissioner, Republican primary: Tuesday, July 28, 6:30-8 p.m.
The July schedule will also include forums for nonpartisan officials who will be nominated in the Aug. 18 primary:
• City Council Ward 2: Wednesday, July 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• City Council Ward 3: Wednesday, July 29, 7:40-8:40 p.m.
• Cheyenne Mayor: Thursday, July 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• City Council Ward 1: Thursday, July 30, 7:40-8:40 p.m.