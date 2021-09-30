...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
League of Women Voters creates videos about sixth-penny propositions
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne League of Women Voters has created 14 informational videos to educate Laramie County voters about this year’s sixth-penny propositions for the Nov. 2 election.
State law allows counties, in cooperation with cities and towns, to fund specific project through a voluntary sales tax. If approved, this sales tax would begin on April 1, 2022, and would stop when the specific amount is collected. The county has used this 1 percent specific purpose sales and use tax since 1986.
Mark Rinne, representing the Cheyenne City Council, and Gunnar Malm, representing the Laramie County Commission, explained the propositions, which fall broadly into four categories: public safety, roads, infrastructure, and community enhancements.
Rosalind Schliske, secretary of the Cheyenne League, who moderated the discussion, said, “Each video focuses on a different proposition so that voters can watch all or just the ones for which they need more information.”
In addition, Keren Meister-Emerich, vice president of the Cheyenne League and Zoom master for the videos, interviewed Malm on how the ballot propositions were developed and what percentage of revenue raised is directed toward communities and county projects.
To watch the videos in order to make an informed decision, voters should go to the Cheyenne League’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/CLWV-videos. Voters do not need a Facebook account to access the videos. The videos also include information about voting on Election Day, voting early, voting by absentee ballot and the accepted voter ID documentation.
The 151-year-old League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization to help citizens to be engaged in their government, to be informed and to vote. It advocates for issues, but not candidates or political parties.