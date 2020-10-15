LARAMIE – The League of Women Voters of Wyoming encourages all eligible Wyoming residents to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election.
Voters in Wyoming have the opportunity to read about and watch the candidates through a number of venues. These guides and forums are sponsored by the Wyoming League, their local affiliates, members and community partners. In addition to statewide races, local races are being covered in Albany County, Campbell County, Fremont County, Laramie County, Natrona County and Teton County.
Read voter guides on the Wyoming League website https://wyominglwv.org/. Forums can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/WYLWV, and the YouTube links are on the Wyoming League website and Vote411. Voters are encouraged to visit Vote411.org, where general Wyoming voting guidelines, plus information on statewide and some local races, are posted.
League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization founded in 1920, dedicated to educating and empowering voters and defending democracy. Membership is open to all women and men over the age of 16.
For more information, visit its website at wyominglwv.org or email info@wyominglwv.org.