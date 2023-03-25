...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Learn about public speaking at Wyoming Toastmasters meeting
CHEYENNE – Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.
On April 1, nine Wyoming clubs will hold an event, a typical Toastmasters meeting that will feature both in-person and online components.
This opportunity allows time to network; experience an actual meeting; learn about Pathways, the educational program; and have questions answered. The in-person meeting will be held at the Laramie County Library, in the Cottonwood Room at 2200 Pioneer Ave. It will include a potluck meal and refreshments.