Quebec-01 Missile Alert Facility State Historic Site sign

The Quebec-01 Missile Alert Facility State Historic Site sign is seen on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, near Chugwater.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives hosts a collaborative Wyoming State Parks speaker series event, "Quebec 01: Life in the Field," with a presentation and Q&A session led by Alexis Pratt at 7 p.m. March 9 in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Ave. 

This will be an in-person event with an option for participating virtually. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend online is through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3pAAzYd. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.

