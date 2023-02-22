...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Areas of blowing and drifting snow may make travel
difficult.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Quebec-01 Missile Alert Facility State Historic Site sign is seen on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, near Chugwater.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives hosts a collaborative Wyoming State Parks speaker series event, "Quebec 01: Life in the Field," with a presentation and Q&A session led by Alexis Pratt at 7 p.m. March 9 in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Ave.
This will be an in-person event with an option for participating virtually. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend online is through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3pAAzYd. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.
This presentation will cover the origin of the site, its purpose, and general use and history over time. It will also include stories and duties of the people who would have been stationed at these sites and an overview of what their day-to-day life was like.
A recording of the talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.