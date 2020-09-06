CHEYENNE – Fair. Compassionate. Funny.
Those are some of the personality traits the Wyoming legal community used to describe Edward L. Grant, a longtime Cheyenne attorney and district court judge, who passed away Aug. 26 at the age of 80.
“He was a great source of wisdom, and he was so funny. He could get a laugh out of anybody, but never by being crass or inappropriate,” said Grant’s daughter, Leigh Anne Manlove, who keeps in her office a framed front page of the May 24, 1940, issue of The Wyoming Eagle newspaper that featured her 7-month-old father wearing eyeglasses.
“He had a love of life, and that made it easy for him to find joy for other people,” she said. “His storytelling and sense of humor were beyond repair.”
Manlove, who also became a lawyer and now serves as Laramie County district attorney, said Grant discouraged her from pursuing a legal career at first.
“I think he had seen a lot of young people going into the law with a set of expectations and idealism, and then coming out with a huge law school debt and not really enjoying the practice of law,” Manlove said. “I think his concern was that he didn’t want to see that happen to me. But as it turns out – for one time in his life – he was wrong.”
Grant’s own path to an illustrious legal career wasn’t easy.
He was born in Cheyenne in 1939 to a family of railroad workers. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School, but had to work to save money for college and, eventually, law school.
“All I ever wanted to do was go to college, become a lawyer, marry a beautiful woman, raise wonderful children, enjoy good friends and own one or two fast cars,” Grant wrote in his 50-year high school reunion memory book, according to the obituary his family wrote last month. “By God’s grace, some work and a little luck, I’ve been able to do it all.”
On the road to realizing his dreams, Grant left a lasting impression on those who worked alongside him.
Jack Speight, the director of the Wyoming Lawyer Assistance Program, has known Grant since they were schoolmates at St. Mary’s in Cheyenne.
“He’s one of the most compassionate, empathetic, reflective and caring people I’ve ever known,” said Speight, who added that Grant’s sense of humor “could light up a room.”
After high school, the lifelong friends attended the University of Wyoming together.
“His drive to become a lawyer rubbed off on me,” said Speight, who characterized Grant as “an outstanding trial attorney, and an even better trial judge” who “came from humble surroundings and knew how to advocate for people.”
Upon graduating from the University of Wyoming College of Law, Grant took a job with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office before transitioning to private practice. From there, he served as a district court judge in Laramie County for 25 years.
“He was very helpful to brother and sister lawyers in their private lives. If they reached out for help, he was there to help them. Whether it dealt with issues of the practice, issues of addiction, stress or family life, Ed was there, but he did it quietly,” Speight said. “He had absolute total discretion of confidentiality. That’s what made him so solid.”
After Grant retired from the bench in 2009, Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell took over the role.
“To say those were some big shoes to fill would be an understatement,” said Campbell, who added that he never saw himself as a replacement for Grant, but rather a successor. “He was a one-of-a-kind character. He was always trying to be fair. I just hope I have some of his characteristics.”
Campbell first met Grant nearly 40 years ago, when he was still a law school intern.
“What I learned from Ed was that what you think is small stuff is really important,” said Campbell, who recalled that Grant had a “story for everything.”
One thing Grant emphasized was courtroom decorum.
“It’s critically important how you treat people. Once you’re in charge as a judge, you could imagine it’d be easy to forget the small things,” Campbell said. “It’s important that judges have that humility and understanding that treating people with respect is important. I definitely got that from Ed.”
Even after his retirement, Grant remained active in Wyoming’s legal community, working in mediation law.
“My very first mediation I ever had after law school was with him. He was so sweet. I love hearing all of his war stories,” said Cassie Craven, a lawyer for the Wyoming Liberty Group. “He just gave me a lot of confidence. When you’re a young lawyer, and someone like him treats you with a lot of respect, you can’t help but want to live up to that.”
“Lawyers just aren’t that way anymore. He was truly the last of a breed.”