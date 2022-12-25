Todd Schmidt

Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, middle, removes the name of a student from a sign he posted in the University of Wyoming’s Student Union on Dec. 2, 2022. He removed the name at the request of Dean of Student Affairs Ryan O’Neil, right, according to the Branding Iron. Preston Harrison/Branding Iron

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s suspension of tabling privileges for a Laramie church elder could run afoul of the First Amendment if challenged in court, but the university has a case that it was within its rights, freedom of speech and legal experts say.

The outcome of any legal recourse for the church leader, who was enveloped in controversy after he posted a sign directed at a transgender student, remains unclear and would depend on how the courts view the school’s authority to regulate tabling and the interpretation of harassment, which the university cited in making its decision.

