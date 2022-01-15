CEHYENNE – Imagine digging in your yard when you unearth what appear to be human bones. What’s your next step?
Of course, law enforcement is your first call, but legislation enacted in 2019 provides a process for what happens next.
Senate File 78 outlines how human remains are addressed when found on private and state property in Wyoming. In a typical case, law enforcement is contacted by the discoverer to secure the area, the county coroner determines if the remains are relevant to an ongoing criminal case, and the Wyoming state archaeologist is called in if the remains are historical in nature.
The state archaeologist consults with the coroner, land owner, and, in some cases, Native American tribes to determine what happens next.
In all cases, the state archeologist’s first priority is ensuring the integrity and respectful treatment of the remains, either through preservation in place or systematic excavation.
Human remains are often discovered during construction projects that pose further threats to the integrity of the burial palace, and in these cases, human remains are usually exhumed.
The state archaeologist determines as soon as possible if the remains are Native American. If so, the state archaeologist meets with the tribes of the Wind River Reservation to determine which steps should be taken.
SF 78 has already been called upon to address human remains discovered in four Wyoming communities since the beginning of 2020. It is currently unfunded, so the state archaeologist relies upon volunteers and interested members of the public to fulfill its mandates.