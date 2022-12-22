...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 35 to 50 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the
cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Legislative coverage returns in January to Wyoming PBS
CHEYENNE – Elected in November to a second term, Gov. Mark Gordon will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 2 and will deliver his State of the State address from the Wyoming House of Representatives chamber Jan. 11.
An eight-week slate of “Capitol Outlook” begins Jan. 6 with a 30-minute interview with Gov. Gordon.
Host Steve Peck welcomes legislative leaders for a weekly interview to start the hour-long show, followed by discussion of ongoing legislation, including the governor’s supplemental budget recommendations, plus weekly features from other guests on topics tied to the Capitol, the Legislature and Wyoming government.
Wyoming PBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS can be viewed on various channels across Wyoming over-the-air, on cable and on satellite. It can also be streamed live and viewed on demand at wyomingpbs.org and with the PBS app.