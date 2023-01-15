CHEYENNE—Newly elected House Speaker Albert Sommers and Senate President Ogden Driskill have a lot to manage this session with 30 freshman lawmakers and a Legislature that’s become even more split politically.

Though the 67th Wyoming Legislature is even redder than the previous body, political splits within the Republican Party have only become sharper. Amid these divides, Sommers and Driskill both emphasized acting with civility and finding common ground during their speeches on the House and Senate floors Tuesday.

