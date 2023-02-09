CHEYENNE — While there were bills that died in both the chambers of the Wyoming Legislature due this week’s general file deadline, the difference in how many was significant.

Forty-eight bills that had cleared committee review were not brought to the floor of the House of Representatives for debate, while 11 were left unheard in the Senate. The last day for these bills to be considered by the Committee of the Whole in their house of origin was Monday, and second and third reading deadlines followed the next two days.

