Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, listens during the 2022 legislative session at the Capitol in Cheyenne. He was stripped of his committee assignments the day before the Legislature adjourned. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – A new subcommittee will reevaluate legislative ethics complaints rules.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council passed the motion Monday afternoon. This was recommended by the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process.
Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Casper, will appoint members to the new panel to listen to testimony, and report their findings and potential amendments for the 67th Wyoming Legislature.
“This is a major issue,” Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht told lawmakers. “It requires a considerable amount of consideration by the membership on how they want to handle their internal policing.”
Joint Rule 22 has a process for investigating an alleged violation after a signed complaint to the speaker of the House or the Senate president. Misconduct could be defined in many ways, such as a violation of the Ethics and Disclosure Act, violence or disorderly conduct during legislative meetings, or bribes. Presiding officers, after consulting majority and minority floor leaders, can dismiss any complaint that appears frivolous. A Management Council panel could determine whether there is probable cause for a formal investigation.
If a formal probe is recommended, a special committee will be created with members of the Senate or the House, depending on the lawmaker. The member facing a complaint can appear and present evidence, with a process similar to a hearing. The committee can dismiss the case or recommend reprimand, censure, expulsion or other discipline. Expulsion of a lawmaker requires the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the chamber; reprimand or censure only requires the affirmative vote of a majority of members.
“I can say with confidence that, as someone who had to try to apply this rule, there are many challenges,” Barlow said. “It was written for a single circumstance.”
Barlow said it was designed 12 years ago to address a certain situation with a legislator and the disposal of equites. He said because of the complaint process and “some of the things that are occurring,” it has been difficult to apply it, especially when lawmakers are not in session. “We don’t have an avenue to actually take the actions necessary,” he said.
Senate President Dockstader agreed, asking lawmakers to “let’s take a deeper dive, folks. Let’s get it done.” He has been working with members of the Management Council to handle a past complaint against Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne.
“Senator Bouchard uses intimidation and bullying tactics frequently, and this behavior must be brought to your attention for corrective action,” Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley wrote in his complaint.
Dockstader told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in September an announcement on the complaint would be made before the next general session convenes Jan. 10.
