...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible.
Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing
and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST
Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 10 minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible.
Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing
and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST
Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 10 minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE — Opponents of a bill that would increase legislator per diem in Wyoming were backed into a corner Tuesday regarding their own travel expenses.
Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, brought forward an amendment to Senate File 61 on third reading that successfully passed the House, which would apply to state representatives who voted no on the bill.
Any vote against the bill would count as an “election to continue to receive per diem at a rate of $109 per day. For purposes of this section, a legislator who votes for concurrence on this act shall be considered to have voted to enact this act.”
In other words, bill opponents would continue to receive the lower rate that doesn’t match federal rates under the U.S. General Services Administration, unless they wrote a notice to the presiding officer in their chamber that would be public record.
Yin said the amendment was designed to automatically opt out lawmakers, without harming boards and commissions who depended on the per diem rate established for legislators.
“I’m for the bill. I’m very for the bill,” Yin said in his final argument. “I think that there was that (opposition) we heard over the course of three readings, and this tries to help address some of those concerns. For those members who don’t think that it’s necessary for themselves, which I heard that it wasn’t necessary for themselves — this allows them to withhold that until they so choose that they feel it’s necessary.”
The Teton County legislator was met with pushback, including from House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale. He said the Legislature has continued to struggle to pass a per diem bill out of the governing body, and the opportunity may not come back for another five or six sessions. He said if they wanted SF 61 to succeed, then they would need to keep it simple.
Other lawmakers said it would further divide the chamber, and some said they were insulted “because to me, these kinds of amendments are just made to kill a good bill.”
“I think it further divides this chamber,” added Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River. “I don’t think this is a good deal.”
Despite there being arguments legislators could already opt out of the per diem rate if they voted to approve the bill as it was, the amendment still passed through the House. There also was still a large number of votes against the bill on third reading. Twenty-eight lawmakers voted no, and 33 voted in support of the legislation.
No other amendments passed in the House on SF 61, and it will go to the Senate for concurrence. This may lead to negotiations if state senators don’t approve of the changes made in the House before the bill could head to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for his signature.
However, if the concurrence is reached, there are those at risk of losing an initial increase in legislator per diem without a letter.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.