Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson

CHEYENNE — Opponents of a bill that would increase legislator per diem in Wyoming were backed into a corner Tuesday regarding their own travel expenses.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, brought forward an amendment to Senate File 61 on third reading that successfully passed the House, which would apply to state representatives who voted no on the bill.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus