CODY – A proposed change to Wyoming Legislature per diem rates is advancing to the 2023 general session. It remains to be seen whether a pay increase for legislators will follow suit.

During a meeting of the Legislature’s Management Council Oct. 24, a bill increasing legislators’ per diem – a daily allowance to cover the expenses associated with serving – from $109 to $155 was forwarded on a 7-2 vote by the council. If the bill is approved in the general session, the increase would take effect July 1.


