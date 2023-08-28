Secretary of State Chuck Gray shakes hands as he is introduced before Gov. Mark Gordon’s speech to a joint session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber at the Wyoming State Capitol on Jan. 11, 2023, in Cheyenne.
SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators are considering a draft bill that would require 30 days of residency within the state before a voter may cast a ballot. Most public commenters said this would help ensure the security of Wyoming’s elections.
Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray suggested the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee draft legislation to create a 30-day durational residency requirement for Wyoming voters.
The draft bill, prepared by Legislative Service Office staff, laid out provisions requiring voters to have 30 days of bona fide residency in Wyoming before an election to be able to cast a ballot. Brief conversation included whether “bona fide” provided enough clarity for the statute; the term requires the intention to make Wyoming one’s state of residence.
The open-endedness of intention makes the provision difficult to enforce, according to a memorandum from Wyoming County Clerks’ Association.
The Wyoming Constitution had a durational residency requirement of one year before it was struck down by the Wyoming Supreme Court in 1972 with its decision in Delgiorno v. Huisman, citing the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dunn v. Blumstein, a decision in which the court struck down Tennessee’s one-year durational residency requirement because it infringed on an individual’s rights to vote and travel.
“Effectuating appropriate requirements, like a residency requirement, help to ensure integrity in our elections by making sure Wyomingites and only Wyomingites are voting in our elections,” Gray said.
Gray told the committee several times throughout the meeting he had heard “anecdotally” that Wyoming voters had suspected busloads of non-Wyoming residents were delivered to vote in the state’s elections. Gray did not provide specific examples of any such occurrence.
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, proposed a conceptual amendment that could change the durational residency requirement to 30 days before a voter casts his or her ballot, rather than 30 days before an election.
“The idea being you have to actually be there 30 days before you vote,” Boner said. “Otherwise… if it’s a 20-day early voting period, you could still bus people in 30 days before the election date, stay for two days and vote early.”
Multiple committee members expressed a sentiment the draft bill was not necessary, as there is little or no evidence to suggest that it is necessary, though it could help prevent the bill from becoming necessary.
“(The) general principle of legislation is: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And I don’t see any evidence that we’ve had real problems in this area,” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said. “I do think, maybe, the 30-day durational thing would stop a potential abuse if, say, we had a hot primary election.”
Several public commenters expressed a similar sentiment to Gray, saying the bill would help further secure Wyoming’s elections.
“Legitimate and fraud-free elections are the foundation of our republic,” Wyoming Director for Restore Liberty Don Odom said. “And even if we do not have any documented cases of that happening in Wyoming, we need to take every precaution to be sure that they don’t start.”
Platte County Clerk and Wyoming County Clerks’ Association President Malcolm Ervin said little would change in the administering of elections and ballots, and 52 U.S. Code §10502(a) prevents a durational residency to be required to vote in a presidential election. Should the draft bill be adopted, it would require a ballot with only presidential candidates for voters who have not met the durational residency requirement, according to a memo prepared by Wyoming County Clerks’ Association.
The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee will consider the bill and Boner’s conceptual amendment during its next meeting Oct. 26 and 27 in Cheyenne.
