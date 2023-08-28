Chuck Gray introduction

Secretary of State Chuck Gray shakes hands as he is introduced before Gov. Mark Gordon’s speech to a joint session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber at the Wyoming State Capitol on Jan. 11, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Laramie Boomerang

SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators are considering a draft bill that would require 30 days of residency within the state before a voter may cast a ballot. Most public commenters said this would help ensure the security of Wyoming’s elections.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray suggested the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee draft legislation to create a 30-day durational residency requirement for Wyoming voters.

