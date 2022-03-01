CHEYENNE – Members of Wyoming's congressional delegation panned President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, reacting Tuesday night to his first such speech.
Both of the state's U.S. senators took the opportunity to criticize the Biden administration. But one of the Republican lawmakers, Cynthia Lummis, did find common cause with the president on the issue of Big Tech.
Although not the highest profile aspect of his remarks, which focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Biden did discuss concerns about social media. He stumped for stepped up privacy protections for kids.
Biden, in his speech, noted that Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen was in the audience for the State of the Union address. As she "has shown, we must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit," Biden said. That is according to a White House transcript.
"It’s time to strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children (and) demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children," Biden said.
Although Lummis' statement mostly slammed the current administration, the lawmaker did find common cause with Biden on privacy issues. She "was pleased to see President Biden voice his concern for the way that social media is influencing our children."
Lummis noted that she is sponsoring the NUDGE Act, which she said would "start reining in Big Tech by targeting their algorithms in a content agnostic manner. I hope Democrats and Republicans can work together on this issue, to protect our kids." The Senate bill, S-3608, is also sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
The so-called Facebook Files series of articles in The Wall Street Journal have extensively reported on the privacy and other technology concerns documented by Haugen. She used to work for the company, among the Big Tech platforms that have faced stepped up scrutiny in recent years, including from both political parties in Congress.
Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta amid such scrutiny. The company did not immediately comment on the State of the Union remarks, nor on Lummis' reaction.
Lummis also noted that "Republicans and Democrats have been united in our support for the people of Ukraine, and our opposition to Vladimir Putin and his cronies in Russia. While President Biden waited too long to sanction Russia, I’m glad to see the efforts that he and our European allies have taken since the Russian invasion to punish Putin for his actions. We must continue using sanctions, while supporting Ukraine with our aid.”
On energy, Lummis and her fellow Republican U.S. senator, John Barrasso, said that Biden needed to do much more. Energy is the top industry in Wyoming.
Lummis said Biden should "restart the Keystone XL Pipeline project. Fast-track energy infrastructure projects around the country. Get energy regulators out of the way so states can more easily approve natural gas pipelines."
For his part, Barrasso said Biden "missed an opportunity tonight to change course. He should have started by ending his war on American energy – a move that would help Americans dealing with skyrocketing costs, and help our allies escape their dependence on Russian energy."