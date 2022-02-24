CHEYENNE – Elected officials are talking salary for not only the top five elected officials in the state, but all state employees this week.
The House of Representatives passed House Bill 96, “State officials salary,” in Committee of the Whole Thursday afternoon. The legislation would raise salaries for the top five elected officials in Wyoming.
The governor’s annual salary would go from $105,000 to $140,000, and the salaries for the secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and superintendent of public instruction would go from $92,000 to $125,000.
Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said the increase will allow for the “common man” to run for elected office and thereby occupy the state’s top five positions. But Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette, spoke against the bill.
“I oppose this bill for the simple reason that I think we would be sending the wrong message to the private sector,” Fortner said. “There are people out there that have never bounced back yet, and we are talking about giving government a raise.”
An amendment to allow for the pay increase to be paid out in “Wyoming stable tokens,” if Senate File 106 passes, brought by Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, was not approved.
Staff pay raises
Late into the night Wednesday, legislators in the House debated increasing the money set aside for state staff salary increases in House Bill 1, “General government appropriations-2." The budget amendment that proposed increasing the allocation from $54 million to $85 million, sponsored by Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, failed in a 32-25 vote.
“This is about our people, our neighbors, who are working hard all across across our state,” Henderson said Wednesday night. “Think about this. Can we afford not to do this? I don’t think so.”
Advocates for the larger increase cited things like a record-high inflation rate, the fact that the state is struggling to find employees to carry out basic functions and the fact that state employees have not seen increases for years as a reason for the extra $31 million.
“We are talking about our 7,200-plus employees,” Olsen said, noting that the budget provides for a 5% raise, recommended by Gov. Mark Gordon when he was preparing the budget in early fall, when inflation sat around 5.5%. Inflation today sits somewhere between 7.5 and 8%, Olsen said.
“Five percent made sense. It doesn’t make sense today,” Olsen said. “A 5% raise under 8% inflation is not a raise.”
But opponents said that private sector employees already suffer from the lack of a safety net that state employees have, and urged caution.
“The same thing applies to the private sector,” Fortner said. “There are a lot of people out there in the private sector that have lost their jobs, they lost their homes, they lost their businesses. And yet we are going to prop up public employment, that has a steady, sustainable and secure wage scale? And they also have benefits packages and insurance, which most everybody in the private sector doesn’t have anymore.”
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, who is co-chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee that brought forward the 5% increase, urged caution, after last year, when the state had to cut 320 positions and $400 million from its budget.
“We are a boom and bust, the second-largest boom-and-bust state in the United States,” Nicholas said. “And yet, all of a sudden we have a few bucks in our pocket, and are we acting wisely?"