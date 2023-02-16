20230113 JTLarson01-ms.jpg

Rep. J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, laughs during discussion in the House chamber on Jan. 12 in Cheyenne. Larson successfully amended Senate File 78 to require K-12 districts to provide information on their websites about how to apply for apprenticeships and job training. SF 78 passed the Legislature unanimously.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature unanimously supported a bill seen as a way to invest in students while promoting economic development and diversification.

Senate File 78 was sponsored by the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee and moved through both chambers without a single vote against it. The Senate voted 31-0, and the House voted 62-0 on third reading.

