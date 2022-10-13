CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council will be responsible in the coming months for reviewing Joint Rule 22, which encompasses ethics complaints for actions such as misconduct involving legislative duties, violence or disorderly conduct, and bribes.
Members of the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process made the recommendation to the Management Council Wednesday afternoon, after hearing concerns on the process for handling ethics complaints. Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht said the rule dealt with every complaint involving legislative conduct, and in his time at the LSO, he has dealt with dozens of these allegations.
“A lot of them will be multiple complaints stemming from the same incident,” Obrecht testified. “Sometimes, this process works great, and other times, it feels woefully inadequate to actually address, and give the presiding officers and the members who are tasked with deciding on these complaints the tools they need to handle them.”
Most recently, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, was informed that a complaint under Joint Rule 22 was made due to his behavior in the 2022 budget session. Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley alleges Bouchard continually used intimidation and bullying tactics, and corrective action needed to be taken.
The Management Council held a meeting to discern whether a formal investigation was necessary. Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in August a statement would be made before the start of the new session in January. This incident was not discussed by the select committee Wednesday.
Co-Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said there have been concerning circumstances where it would be important for lawmakers to review the implementation of ethics complaints. He said issues in the past two years with social media posts have been fumbled.
Case said there were members of the Senate who interpreted posts on social media as inciting violence or threatening acts, and were worried about the avenue to take for remediation.
“There were people who were really afraid to walk into the Senate floor to cast a vote,” he said. “That should not happen.”
Obrecht said he hopes the Management Council can look at Joint Rule 22 and develop amendments for lawmakers to vote on in the 2024 budget session. His suggestions included changing how complaints are received, because the document now must be written and signed. He said an email complaint doesn’t meet this requirement, and this could be re-evaluated.
Other recommendations addressed creating a clearer path to reporting a complaint, and giving lawmakers multiple choices for how to handle alleged misconduct. He said it is a complicated balance between harming a lawmaker’s ability to serve their constituents and having a public process of investigation.
“Whenever you talk about legislative discipline action, it’s difficult. It is difficult, and there’s a reason it’s difficult because you’re an elected member,” Obrecht said. “Any action, especially if it doesn’t involve the entire body, to limit your ability to represent your constituency, or somehow compromise that ability, should be difficult. And that’s how our constitutional scheme is set up for that.”
The Management Council will consider such issues on Oct. 24.
