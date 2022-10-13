CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council will be responsible in the coming months for reviewing Joint Rule 22, which encompasses ethics complaints for actions such as misconduct involving legislative duties, violence or disorderly conduct, and bribes.

Members of the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process made the recommendation to the Management Council Wednesday afternoon, after hearing concerns on the process for handling ethics complaints. Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht said the rule dealt with every complaint involving legislative conduct, and in his time at the LSO, he has dealt with dozens of these allegations.

