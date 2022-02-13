CHEYENNE – When the Legislature convenes for its biennial budget session Monday, lawmakers will also take up the work of allocating $330 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding and the federally-mandated process of redistricting following the 2020 Census.
Redistricting
In order to protect the “one person, one vote” rule contained in the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the Wyoming Legislature selects a committee to run redistricting following a decennial census. Ten years ago, the task went to the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, which has taken on the same job this year.
Last fall, the Corporations Committee, co-chaired by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, began the redistricting process, or drawing geographic boundaries for the areas in which lawmakers are elected. The process is not a simple one, as boundaries don’t always follow county or city boundaries, and because lawmakers are tasked with drawing maps that could potentially impact their own seats.
To accommodate changes in population, the process is federally mandated every 10 years. Although some states carry out redistricting at the recommendation of an independent commission, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Wyoming’s process is the most common, wherein the Legislature has a committee that drafts a bill, which is then voted on by both chambers and signed by the governor.
“It is required that we pass redistricting every 10 years,” Zwonitzer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “It is in the Constitution that we are required to redraw our legislative map within two years after the Census.”
From an online portal developed last fall that allowed members of the public to submit their own plans, to a plan dubbed the “I-80 Compromise” that was sponsored briefly and then dropped by the committee, lawmakers spent significant time discussing the changing population of Wyoming. Many rural counties lost people in the 2020 Census, while some urban areas, including Cheyenne, grew.
Friday afternoon, lawmakers approved a plan that would increase the size of the Legislature to 62 representatives and 31 senators so as to accommodate rural interests, as well as growing urban communities. The plan, House Bill 100, “Redistricting of the legislature,” was numbered and posted Friday. It will head to the full Legislature for consideration Monday.
“(Of) about all the stuff I have done in the Legislature, it’s by far the most difficult task, the most personal of anything I have ever done,” Driskill said Friday. “I knew it would be tough.”
Driskill said many people around the state contributed to the process, and even if they “felt ignored, they will find if they look closely, there are pieces of almost everything everybody brought statewide.”
Federal COVID-19 aid
On Monday, the Joint Appropriations Committee voted to sponsor Senate File 66. It is titled “American Rescue Plan Act recovery funds appropriations.”
The pending state legislation would delineate allocations for various state agencies, and how those agencies should spend the funding. SF 66 proposes appropriating $334.5 million of the estimated $1 billion in federal aid the state will receive in total to the following agencies:
$60 million to the Office of the Governor;
$12 million to the Department State of Parks and Cultural Resources;
$35 million to the Department of Transportation;
$34.6 million to the Department of Health;
$750,000 to the Department of Family Services;
$6.43 million to the Wyoming Community College Commission;
$155 million to the Office of State Lands and Investments;
$2.29 million to the University of Wyoming;
$1.2 million to the Department of Corrections;
$25 million to the Wyoming Business Council;
$2.29 million to the Supreme Court.
The funding is coming to Wyoming as a part of the Biden administration’s coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds, which are aimed at aiding public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Mark Gordon recommended that more than half of the money be saved for future projects, including $100 million earmarked to match private sector or federal finds for future large-scale energy projects. {span}Examples included investment in carbon capture utilization and storage, carbon dioxi{/span}{span}de transportation, hydrogen production and solar development.{/span}
States must obligate all of the ARPA funds by Dec. 31, 2024, and spend them by Dec. 31, 2026, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
“This is really for the emergency expenses of government,” said Don Richards, budget and fiscal administrator for the Legislative Service Office. “It provides appropriations (and) specifies conditions on the appropriations for COVID relief funds.”
Gov. Mark Gordon created a “Strike Team” made up of county commissioners, legislators, municipal officials and cabinet members, who came up with proposals on how to use the funding last fall and winter. The governor’s charge was to find ways to use the money to create a long-term return on investment, to be sustainable and not to add to the state’s ongoing financial responsibilities and to support stimulus over relief where possible, according to his office.
Gordon’s recommendations were sent to the Joint Appropriations Committee in January. After discussion, the committee voted to sponsor SF 66, forwarding it to the full Legislature for review.
Committee co-Chairman Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, asked whether the bill included details on how agencies would report back to the committee on how the grants had been applied, so that in a supplemental budget year like 2023, legislators would know how the funding was spent.
“The federal reporting is very robust,” Richards said. “(Federal reports) could certainly be used, not only for an accounting perspective, but a programmatic perspective.”