...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zone 313. In Wyoming,
fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...4 to 5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Legislature to livestream 2023-2024 biennium agency budget hearings
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee will conduct agency budget hearings beginning Dec. 1. A live video stream will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.
The budget hearings and mark-up will be conducted in Room E301 of the Wyoming State Capitol Dec. 1-3, Dec. 6 and 7, Dec. 13-17 and Jan. 10-21. The full schedule is available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Each state agency or department will present their budget to the JAC during the months of December and January. Once the hearings are complete, the committee will then “work” the budgets and approve, deny or modify each request.
The full Legislature will then debate and approve the biennial budget during the 2022 budget session, which convenes on Feb. 14.