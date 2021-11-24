CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee will conduct agency budget hearings beginning Dec. 1. A live video stream will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

The budget hearings and mark-up will be conducted in Room E301 of the Wyoming State Capitol Dec. 1-3, Dec. 6 and 7, Dec. 13-17 and Jan. 10-21. The full schedule is available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Each state agency or department will present their budget to the JAC during the months of December and January. Once the hearings are complete, the committee will then “work” the budgets and approve, deny or modify each request.

The full Legislature will then debate and approve the biennial budget during the 2022 budget session, which convenes on Feb. 14.

