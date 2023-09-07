Trucks blown over on I-80

Two semi-trucks lay on their side off Interstate 80 near mile marker 280, about 30 miles west of Laramie, in December 2016.

 Wyoming Highway Patrol/courtesy

Drive a Wyoming highway for any length of time in the winter and you’ll see them: large trucks swaying in the wind as they crawl along icy roads. Sometimes a gust will win out, toppling the truck and creating a dangerous obstacle for other drivers.

State transportation officials often close highways in the winter to light, high-profile vehicles, but those warnings aren’t always followed. Now, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is trying something new.

