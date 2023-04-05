CHEYENNE — Cheyenne has lost a dedicated public servant, a man who in the 1990s shaped the city into much of what it is today.
Leo Pando, who served as Cheyenne’s mayor from 1993-2001, died Thursday at the age of 77.
“He came along for the community at the right time. He was motivated by the right things, to leave Cheyenne a better place,” Jack Spiker, who succeeded Pando as mayor in 2001, said on Monday.
“There is this old Chinese proverb that says, ‘One generation plants the tree, and the next generation enjoys the shade from the tree.’ That is what Leo did in a lot of ways,” Spiker said. “He planted those seeds, and we’re seeing the fruit of that today.”
Pando knew his job as mayor was to take care of those who elected him, but he also took care of those helping him do his job, longtime friend Joe Dougherty said Monday.
“He was always good to his city staff and employees,” said Dougherty, who knew Pando since the two were boys growing up on Cheyenne’s south side.
“Leo was a friend of mine. He was a heck of a guy. He put his family first, and he was an amazing friend,” Dougherty said. “He was a guy that reveled in the friendship of other people. He loved to be liked, and he loved to be on friendly terms with other people. He always had a smile on his face.”
Current Mayor Patrick Collins said he knew Pando from a fifth-penny sales tax renewal campaign in the 1990s.
“I found him to be a great guy to work with, and one who loved Cheyenne,” Collins said on Monday. Cheyenne’s fifth-penny tax had been in place since the late 1970s, but faced opposition when Pando was in office.
“There was a real concerted effort to stop it, but all of our road maintenance money at the time came from that. Eighty percent of the money went to roads, and the rest went to equipment for the fire department, police department and the parks department,” Collins said.
“It was really critical, and I volunteered for that effort. The mayor was so great to work with. He was so supportive.”
Pando served on the Cheyenne City Council from 1989-93.
In 1992, he decided to “take a chance” on running for mayor, and beat an incumbent to take office in January of 1993. He served as Cheyenne mayor for the next eight years. Dougherty was what was then called Pando’s executive assistant, or his “right hand man,” he said.
“Leo was a person who realized that good growth gravitates toward infrastructure development,” Dougherty said. “He concentrated on spending money on good, solid infrastructure.”
Pando preferred concrete streets to asphalt streets, believing they lasted longer, Dougherty said. Thoroughfares like Pershing Boulevard and 15th Street can be traced back to Pando. He was also instrumental in downtown beautification, and the beginning of the restoration process at the Cheyenne Depot.
His passion was public safety related to drainage issues, though.
On Aug. 1, 1985, a devastating hail storm led to flash flooding across the city. Crow Creek, Dry Creek and the downtown sector were inundated with fast-rising water from the storm, according to the US National Weather Service in Cheyenne. In all, 12 fatalities, 70 injuries and total damages exceeding $61 million were reported by the service, and most of the deaths were associated with people being swept away in their cars as they tried to cross flooded streets along Dry Creek.
Pando’s daughter, Joelle, was killed in that event.
“He was a real believer in drainage improvements,” Dougherty said. “He spent a lot of time and efforts instructing staff to make improvements on both the Dry Creek and Crow Creek systems, as well as Buffalo Ridge.”
Leo Pando Park at 111 E. Pershing Blvd., was named for his efforts. He also established nearly 20 miles of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, and helped create Carey Reservoir behind the greenway.
“That harnesses water in high flood events, and high water events, and keeps it from releasing too quickly to where it will cause property damage and potentially harm to individuals,” Dougherty said.
When he was done with his second term, Pando left more than $11 million in the city’s general fund reserves, according to Dougherty.
But before he was mayor or even on the City Council, Pando spent two decades with the Cheyenne Police Department. As a high schooler, he worked on the city’s sanitation crew. He grew up in a lower-income family with 11 brothers and sisters, Dougherty said, and dedicated his life to public service.
“I think he was an excellent, excellent mayor,” he said. “He was the most people-person, service-oriented mayor that I’ve known. There was nothing self-serving about Leo being there. He was there because he wanted to do a good job for the people in the town he grew up in.”