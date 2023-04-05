CHEYENNE — Cheyenne has lost a dedicated public servant, a man who in the 1990s shaped the city into much of what it is today.

Leo Pando, who served as Cheyenne’s mayor from 1993-2001, died Thursday at the age of 77.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

