In a July letter to Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, the Cheyenne Police Department's Detective Bureau commander expressed frustration with the district attorney after she reportedly declined to charge a suspect in a sexual abuse of a minor case. Lt. Rob Dafoe wrote that the evidence in the case was "one of the most substantial I've seen in 20 years of law enforcement," and that he disagreed with "the declination and/or extraordinary delay in charging this dangerous suspect."

Timeline of events

January through August 2020 – Alleged sexual abuse against a local teenager by the unidentified then-boyfriend of a local woman.

Oct. 29, 2020 – Cheyenne Police send five-page Affidavit of Probable Cause to Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, recommending charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree sexual assault and abuse against the suspect. Thereafter, the detective in the case completes a 32-page investigative report and forwards it to the DA's office.

June 8, 2021 – Manlove sends CPD a Declination of Case letter, stating she will not be bringing charges in the case and that more information is needed.

June 25, 2021 – CPD officials meet with alleged victim's mother, who expresses anger and frustration that charges have not been brought in the case.

July 2, 2021 – Lt. Rob Dafoe, CPD Detective Bureau commander, sends a five-page letter to Manlove stating his displeasure with the way she has handled the case, noting, "This is not a law enforcement shortfall; we did our job. ... I believe this victim deserves justice and this man is a public danger." In the letter, he says no additional information is needed to prosecute the case, nor will any be provided.