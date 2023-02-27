Senate File 133 opponents hold press conference

Opponents of Senate File 133 stand outside of the Wyoming State Capitol after the bill passed Monday through the House Appropriations Committee. The vote was 4-3 on legislation that would bar transgender girls from competing in sports, and has been called anti-LGBTQ+ by advocates. Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, Wyoming Equality Director Sara Burlingame and the first openly transgender woman athlete to compete at the University of Wyoming, Santi Murillo, asked residents to keep fighting against the bill until the end of the day during the news conference.

 Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Wyoming LGBTQ+ advocates spent the final hours before a Monday legislative deadline fighting a bill that would bar transgender girls from competing in sports.

They came before the House Appropriations Committee to voice their opposition to Senate File 133, which was re-referred for its fiscal note. There was nearly $1.1 million appropriated Friday for future litigation, a commission and diagnostic assessments in the amendments approved before the 5-4 vote in the House Education Committee.

