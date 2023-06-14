CHEYENNE — Libraries are meant to be the great equalizer, a space where information is accessible to all. For Carey Hartmann, the library has been the center point of community and support.
Being a single parent and struggling to find a job, Hartmann began working part time in the children’s section of the Laramie County Library in 1980. Now, 42 years later, she is on the brink of retirement from the position of county librarian and executive director.
The library paid for her to get her Master of Library Science degree from the University of Arizona, which furthered her career.
It has supported Hartmann through a great portion of her life. She began stocking shelves as a volunteer at only 12 years old and even met her current husband, David Hartmann, there. Her children, Dylan McKinley and Sarah Hartmann, grew up in the library.
“Both of my children have thanked me for being raised in the library,” Hartmann said. “They think it makes going to school easier, and they’re both very, very curious people.”
Hartmann has been a part of progress and change in the library since she arrived, always working on new ideas, with the support of the community.
“I love positive change,” Hartmann said.
Highlights of that change for Hartmann include having input on the design of the current building on Pioneer Avenue and helping the library go from the paper card system to automation, which was a statewide undertaking, as Wyoming has one of the few statewide online systems in the nation.
“Everyone in Cheyenne who had a library card had to sign up and get a new one so that we could enter their information into the system,” Hartmann said.
She also guided the library through the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of protecting staff and community members while still allowing the library to be a community space.
Some may think that being a librarian entails reading books all day, but, in fact, it takes a great deal of effort to curate an informative and highly functioning library for the community, Hartmann said.
Having a well-awarded children’s section was one of those great efforts. It took the input and maintenance of many certified librarians, and the impacts have been seen beyond accolades.
“Schools need to do what they do, where they focus on what a child should learn and measure what a child learns …” Hartmann said. “But for a child to have a true passion and love for reading the rest of their lives, they need to have a lot of fun involved in it.”
Deputy director of public service Beth Cook noted that Hartmann has always participated in and supported the youth programs.
“Whether it’s participating in a storytime or a puppet show … it was always fun to see her put her theater side to use,” Cook said.
Hartmann has witnessed the importance of the library as a community space through many societal changes.
“If there are any social changes, or any trends happening in the world, you often experience them in the library first,” Hartmann said.
She has noticed an increase in the use of libraries in times of economic hardships and even noted that the number of people experiencing homelessness in libraries increased in the 1980s after mental health institutionalization standards changed.
“We can tell if the economy is doing poorly, because we’ll see an uptick in people using libraries,” Hartmann said. “They have less disposable income, so they’re not buying their books. They’re going to come to the library and borrow them instead.”
Libraries have expanded beyond books during Hartmann’s career. They don’t exclusively provide written information but also provide the community with access to the internet, music and movies, a fact that Hartmann is very proud of.
“I always think about how unfair it would be for a child who had to handwrite a report when all of their peers, who had the ability to have a computer and a printer and internet access at home, could turn in this nice document,” Hartmann said. “Libraries need to be equalizers for providing access to technology.”
Hartmann’s passion for libraries has not gone unnoticed by her peers and employees. Cook began working at the library as a shelver in high school. Since then, she’s had Hartmann as a mentor and supervisor.
“She brings the community to the people very often,” Cook said. “They know her, they know her connection to the library, and she consistently keeps that at the forefront of the community.”
As Hartmann retires, Cook hopes that the next person to step into the role will have that same passion for innovation and open-mindedness that has served Hartmann so well.
“She encouraged me to be creative and to grow as a supervisor,” Cook said. “She (taught me) how to evaluate and capitalize on the strength of my team, who are supportive of my ideas, and helped me build and grow the programs, the events (and) the division.”
Hartmann said she is proud to leave the library in good financial standing, with solid employees, and she plans to travel and spend time with family after her retirement on July 1.
“I would never want to be the ‘We can’t do this’ person,” Hartmann said. “And I’m not there yet, but I want to leave before I’m there. I want to go out when I know I’m still contributing to the health of the library.”