CASPER – The Library of Congress has released a new collection of Wyoming art, music, maps and history to showcase Wyoming’s 130th anniversary of statehood, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced Friday.
“Wyoming is home to a rich heritage, geological wonders, one-of-a-kind artists and trailblazers alike. It’s wonderful to see the Library of Congress celebrate our remarkable history in such a unique way,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Their Wyoming collection highlights everything from art, music, history, maps and stories from Wyoming’s veterans. It’s a wealth of information for Wyoming’s historians, students and especially our teachers to use in classrooms across the state.”
On July 10, 1890, Wyoming became the 44th state of the United States. The Library of Congress has compiled a collection of state maps, art, music, teacher resources and veteran stories unique to the Cowboy State. You can find more information about the collection online at http://cdn.loc.gov/project/lcnet/states/Wyoming.html.