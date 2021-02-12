CHEYENNE – Collaborative Connections Inc. was recently awarded a 2021 State Literacy Award from the Library of Congress for its Everyone Has a Story Project.
The program enables inmates at Wyoming correctional facilities to select books for their children and to record themselves reading the books, building family connections through the power of stories.
The Everyone Has a Story Project was nominated for the award by the Wyoming State Library through its Wyoming Center for the Book program. The Library of Congress State Literacy Awards Program, made possible through the generous support of David M. Rubenstein, recognizes organizations or programs that have made outstanding contributions to promoting literacy and/or reading in a state or local community.
Collaborative Connections was one of only seven organizations selected nationally.
“I’m so pleased that this project was nominated and selected for the award,” Mary Kay Huck, founder of the Everyone Has a Story Project, said in a news release. “The incarcerated, and especially their children left without a parent at home, are often neglected by those of us on the ‘outside.’ It’s our hope that the award will shed light on these families.”
Collaborative Connections will receive an award of $2,225, which it will use to buy more books for the children of Wyoming Women’s Center and Wyoming State Penitentiary inmates.
Learn more about the Everyone Has a Story Project at https://everyonehasastoryproject.org/.