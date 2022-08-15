Laramie County Library FILE

CHEYENNE – Candidates for the deputy director of public service position at the Laramie County Library System will present to the public on Thursday and Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Willow Room.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend both presentations and provide feedback to the hiring committee. Comment forms will be available during the presentations.

