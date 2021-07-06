CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System Business Services Coordinator Rachael Svoboda has been selected by the American Library Association’s Libraries Build Business initiative as one of six coaches who will support library professionals around the country who want to start or grow their organization's small business development programs.
Since the summer of 2020, Svoboda has overseen the implementation of the Libraries Build Business grant awarded to Laramie County Library System. Libraries Build Business is a national program supported by Google that seeks to build capacity and expand library programs and services for the small business community and local entrepreneurs. Svoboda has used the funding to spearhead the Wyoming Library to Business initiative.
As part of the initiative, Svoboda has partnered with the Wyoming State Library, Wyoming Women’s Business Center, Wyoming SBDC Network, UW Coe Librarian Steve Boss and Wyoming SBA to curate Wyoming’s small business resources. The partnerships and funding also work in tandem to provide technology for public libraries to empower their local small businesses and entrepreneurs.
For more information on Laramie County Library System’s Libraries Build Business grant, Library to Business (L2B) program, and resources available for business owners and entrepreneurs in the community, visit https://lclsonline.org/services/l2b/. For more information on the Wyoming Library to Business initiative, visit http://library.wyo.gov/business/.