CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library will host New York Times bestselling author and Wyoming native C.J. Box at 7 p.m. March 12 in the Cottonwood Room.
The author will present his latest Joe Pickett novel, “Long Range,” by reading an excerpt, meeting readers and answering questions before signing books. Copies of “Long Range” will be available to purchase during the event, courtesy of Barnes & Noble.
The 20th installment in the Joe Pickett series has garnered praise from The Denver Post and Publisher’s Weekly. The Columbus Dispatch said, “Box has established a terrific cast of Western characters … When it comes to western contemporary thrillers with intriguing characters, no one does it better than Box.”
This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and all book signings will follow Box’s presentation. For more information, call 307-634-3561 or visit lclsonline.org.