CHEYENNE – Love flowers? Tired of buying annuals every year? Want to see more hummingbirds and butterflies? Or just wondering what’s going on at the library?

Then join the Laramie County Conservation District and Nancy Loomis at the Laramie County Library on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. for the second “Hot Summer Nights with Native Nancy” Tour.

Loomis will tour the ongoing Native Pollinator Habitat project to discuss how to select hardy Wyoming natives that will best suit you and your garden site. The focus will be on the current mid- to late-summer bloomers.

The tour begins in the Laramie County Library parking lot, located at 2200 Pioneer Ave., Cheyenne.

For more information, call 307-772-2600.

