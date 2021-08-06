...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county
which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county
which includes the town of Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Albany,
southwestern Goshen, Laramie and southern Platte Counties through 230
PM MDT...
At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Chugwater to 6 miles east of Federal to 8
miles east of Virginia Dale. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Chugwater around 145 PM MDT.
Warren AFB, Frontier Park and Warren Af Base around 155 PM MDT.
North Cheyenne and Ranchettes around 200 PM MDT.
Cheyenne around 210 PM MDT.
Hillsdale around 225 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Fox Farm-College and
South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 59.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 336 and 381.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CHEYENNE – Love flowers? Tired of buying annuals every year? Want to see more hummingbirds and butterflies? Or just wondering what’s going on at the library?
Then join the Laramie County Conservation District and Nancy Loomis at the Laramie County Library on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. for the second “Hot Summer Nights with Native Nancy” Tour.
Loomis will tour the on-going Native Pollinator Habitat project to discuss how to select hardy Wyoming natives that will best suit you and your garden site. The focus will be on the current mid- to late-summer bloomers.
The tour begins in the Laramie County Library parking lot, located at 2200 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne.