When Nancy Reno was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2018, her world went dark. That’s why, sitting with some friends and her fiancé one night, she coined a mantra of sorts to help her get through it.
“We coined the phrase ‘lights on bright’ because we wanted to show what was going to happen,” she said of their positive outlook. “When I told my grandson that I had cancer, I said ‘you know how when you’re out playing in the yard and it’s dark and your grandpa, he turns on the light? Those lights help us get to the end of our journey. That’s what we’re going to do with my cancer, keep our lights on bright so we can get through it.’”
In 2019, that mantra went from a soothing phrase to a full-fledged nonprofit endeavor. And after several attempts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit is finally about to have its first fundraiser on Thursday, June 17.
The event, which is a benefit concert headlined by Nashville musician and Johnny Cash tribute artist Doug Allen Nash, was organized by Reno and Cheyenne real estate agent Rebecca Sellnow – all thanks to a chance encounter at the nail salon.
“It was a complete accident,” Reno recalled. “During my treatment I lost all my fingernails … so I went to get my nails put on and met Rebecca and we got to talking about nonprofits. I told her we didn’t want to do the typical [fundraiser] dinner, and she said ‘what would you think about a concert?’ and it rolled in from there.”
Sellnow already knew Nash, and she and Reno agreed his connection to the military and Johnny Cash made him the ideal performer to bring to Cheyenne.
Nash got his start in the music industry performing overseas at USO shows. One of those tours sent him to Scandinavia, where, during a layover in Copenhagen, Denmark, he first met Cash.
“I walked up to him and said ‘Johnny, I’m a huge fan,’” Nash said. “He was so kind and gracious and he talked about songwriting.”
That was the first of two encounters with the music icon, but the moment the musicians became truly connected was when Nash played Osan Air Base and broke out into a Cash song shortly after the artists’ death. The crowd went wild, and that’s when Nash first developed the idea for a tribute show.
Nash aims to capture the appearance, vocals, speech, mannerisms and spirit of Johnny Cash with every performance. He even wrote a song, “June,” (cowritten and co-produced with Jeff Silverman), about the Cash family’s musical legacy. The engineering mix for the song was done by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash, and Chuck Turner.
“My demographics are 18 to 81 – everyone likes Johnny Cash,” he said. “I think every year he’s become a bigger part of Americana and I think young kids relate to him because he was real, raw and I think we’re all searching for something that’s real, especially with social media.”
The show he’ll put on for the Lights on Bright fundraiser will feature several Cheyenne musicians, and the group will play both Cash and Neil Diamond classics such as “Ring of Fire” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” He said to expect a fast-paced, patriotic evening, which will open with "The Star-Spangled Banner.”
In addition to the concert, the evening will include a live auction, raffle, musical montage video and food for purchase from Los Conejos food truck. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center.
Cancer has personally affected Nash’s family – his brother is a cancer survivor – so he’s excited to be part of a show promoting cancer awareness. Reno is the first woman in three generations on her mother’s side to survive the disease, so the event is also near and dear to her heart.
“I've had so many friends and family members who have fought and lost, that even if I hadn’t been diagnosed, to me, it's really important to give awareness,” she said. “To help people know what to expect – it’s dark. You’re terrified. It just feels like when they tell you that [diagnosis], all the oxygen is taken out of the room. We just have to find ways for people to get through it.”