CHEYENNE – Thanks to Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the generosity of the community, 200 local kids will receive new bicycles this year from CFR’s fourth annual bike drive.
Normally the drive collects about 100 bikes, but CFR firefighter Kevin West said they wanted to step up this year to meet the community’s needs, which are even greater due to COVID-19.
“We actually went back and forth on whether we’d be able to do it at all, but with everything that’s going on and how many families are affected, we thought this was actually the best year to really get after it,” West said.
That took a great deal of planning and volunteer manpower within the CFR organization. The Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279 Union opened up their own application process this year, in addition to receiving a list of students who need bikes from Laramie County School District 1’s Georgia Broyles. The union had to close their own applications due to the sheer amount of people who needed bikes, as 200 bikes alone would cost around $20,000.
Both Broyles and West agreed that, unfortunately, the demand for these donation-funded bikes is high. West said a lot of kids outgrow their bikes quickly and their parents can’t afford a new one, and Broyles said some students need the bikes to get to work and school.
“This is really important, because some students desperately need one just for basic transportation,” Broyles said. “We have parents who may not have transportation, and when the children receive a bicycle, it gives them a little more mobility so they can take care of family business or get to the store.”
According to CFR Chief Greg Hoggatt, firefighters are in a position that allows them to see the challenges the community is facing and help meet those needs. With firefighters dedicating their lives to public safety and public service, Hoggatt said community fundraisers like this let people know the department is there for them, which is one of the reasons he started the bike drive when he was appointed in 2017.
“If we can do something to help put a smile on a kid’s face for Christmas, then we’re going to do it. It’s a way of thanking the community for supporting us and showing them that we’re always there for them, both in the emergency and non-emergency setting,” Hoggatt said.
And as Broyles pointed out, the firefighters who carry out the bike drive volunteer to do so on their own personal time. West said a lot of times, the firefighters enjoy giving the bikes just as much as the families enjoy receiving them.
“It truly is something,” West said. “Giving a kid a bike really is like Christmas Day.”
A number of CFR volunteers will get to experience that feeling Saturday, when they deliver most of the bikes as a coronavirus health precaution.
Usually, families pick up the bikes directly from the fire station. But on Saturday, four teams will pull trailers filled with brand-new bicycles all around town, dropping them off at individual homes and hopefully brightening up the holiday season for some families struggling financially.
Even though the program was started by Chief Hoggatt, who will be departing CFR in January, West said CFR plans to continue the annual bike drive well into the future.
“He brought a fantastic idea, he let us run with it and it’ll stick around for a long time” West said.