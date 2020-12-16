CHEYENNE – With the holiday season right around the corner, the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is selling limited-edition Christmas ornaments depicting the Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot.
According to a news release from the Board, each ornament comes with a numbered ornament featuring the Cheyenne Depot and a Big Boy Steam Engine insert. The Cheyenne Depot Clock Tower is shown with a time of 3:07 to pay special homage to the Cowboy State. This is the second year of the popular ornament series, which completely sold out in 2019 when it featured the Wyoming State Capitol. Fewer than 100 ornaments currently remain.
Each ornament is individually numbered and can be purchased for $20 cash or check from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 719 E. 17th St. Contact Cathie Tabor-Douglas at 307-632-4414 for more information or Gary Sims at 307-851-1911 to deliver an ornament to your door.
All proceeds go to the restoration of the Airport Fountain restoration.