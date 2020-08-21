CHEYENNE – The holiday season is right around the corner. With that in mind, the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is selling limited edition Christmas ornaments depicting the Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot.
This is the second year of the popular ornament series that featured the Wyoming State Capitol in 2019, which completely sold out.
Each of the 750 ornaments is individually numbered, and may be purchased for $20 via cash or check. The ornaments can be purchased at 719 E. 17th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Cathie Tabor-Douglas at 307-632-4414 if you have any questions about purchasing an ornament at this location. Alternatively, you may contact Gary Sims at 307-851-1911, and he will deliver the ornaments to your door.
Each ornament features the Cheyenne Depot with a Big Boy Steam Engine insert. The Cheyenne Depot Clock Tower is shown with a time of 3:07 to pay special homage to the state’s area code.
The CHPB hopes to continue the ornaments every year as a collectable item for the people of Cheyenne, featuring a different historic building in town every year. All proceeds go to the restoration of the airport fountain.