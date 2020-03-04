CHEYENNE – A limited number of VIP badges are available for the second annual Cheyenne Gaming Convention April 18-19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center.
Purchase includes full weekend attendance, shirt, dice, framed VIP print, custom decal, after-party access, and VIP gaming space with food and water.
The annual Cheyenne Gaming Convention has games for all ages. All badges include access to the convention, vendor booths, open play of card games, video games, board games, tabletop games, miniature games and more. The convention will also host a Settlers of Catan National Qualifying Tournament, multiple Magic: The Gathering events, and a Dungeons and Dragons Epic.
Weekend badges are available for $40, and one-day badges are available for $25. Children under 10 years old get in for free if accompanied by an adult with a badge. Some gaming events require additional tickets that cost between $1 and $10. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, as many events will sell out. The full schedule, badges and tickets are available online at cheyennegamingconvention.com.
The inaugural Cheyenne Gaming Convention took place April 20, 2019, and had more than 300 gamers participate. New elements in 2020 include food trucks, an after-party at Flippers Family Arcade on Saturday night, and the Frontier Open – a Warhammer 40K Grand Tournament sponsored by Olympus Games and Comics.
All proceeds from the Cheyenne Gaming Convention support the Wyoming Gaming Library, which seeks to provide no-cost gaming resources of various types to hospitals, schools, charities and other community organizations across the state of Wyoming.