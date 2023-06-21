AFTON — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents and travelers to not take sheepdogs that are working in the mountains.

“There are sheep on the mountain. This means they are usually accompanied by two or three guard dogs (often Pyrenees),” stated the sheriff’s office in a social media post. “These dogs are not pets, they are not lost, and they are not starving. Yes, that includes puppies which are oftentimes raised with the flock. The dogs are fed and cared for by a nearby shepherd that leads the flock around the mountain.”

