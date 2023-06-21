The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Kimball County in the panhandle of Nebraska...
Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 454 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain south of Bushnell Nebraska. Between 1.5 and
2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pine Bluffs and Panorama Point.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Nebraska near mile marker 15.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 401 and 402.
Flooding is ongoing in western Kimball County and may advance
eastward with new storms developing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
Southern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Wheatland, Westview Circle, Bordeaux, Y-O Ranch, Lakeview North,
Chugcreek, Slater and Grayrocks Reservoir.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 66 and 70...and
between mile markers 71 and 88.
The heaviest rainfall appears to be abating but steady rainfall at
lower rates is possible for some time. The additional rainfall may
aggravate flooding issues and keep small streams full for some time
to come.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 350 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER KIMBALL MORRILL
SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BILL,
BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK,
DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON,
KIMBALL, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY,
TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Don’t take the sheepdogs
AFTON — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents and travelers to not take sheepdogs that are working in the mountains.
“There are sheep on the mountain. This means they are usually accompanied by two or three guard dogs (often Pyrenees),” stated the sheriff’s office in a social media post. “These dogs are not pets, they are not lost, and they are not starving. Yes, that includes puppies which are oftentimes raised with the flock. The dogs are fed and cared for by a nearby shepherd that leads the flock around the mountain.”
The sheriff’s office said these dogs may walk or stand in front of your vehicle if they perceive you as a threat to the flock. Also, it will be considered theft if a person takes one of the dogs to a shelter.
“In the state of Wyoming, this is theft. The sheepherders wouldn’t take too kindly if they found their dog had been brought to an animal shelter by someone.”