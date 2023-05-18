Memorial in Lincoln Park
A memorial for the 15-year-old female victim of a drive-by shooting, identified as “B.C.C.” in a police affidavit, is pictured at Lincoln Park in south Cheyenne on May 11.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Circuit Judge Antoinette Williams ruled Thursday that one of two teens involved in the April 30 Lincoln Park drive-by shooting should face a criminal trial in district court.

The decision was made following a preliminary hearing for 17-year-old Johnny Munoz, who was charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. His arrest stemmed from an initial investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, which found Munoz allegedly responsible for firing a gun out of a moving vehicle and killing an unidentified 15-year-old girl at the end of April.

