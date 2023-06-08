Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park is located at 315 E. Eighth St. in south Cheyenne, just east of Johnson Pool and the former Johnson School building.

 Brian Martin/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne teen pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree-murder in connection with the April death of a teen girl at Lincoln Park.

Johnny Munoz, 17, is one of two defendants allegedly involved in the April 30 shooting that led to the death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark. He pleaded not guilty to the two charges during his arraignment Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus