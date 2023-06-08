CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne teen pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree-murder in connection with the April death of a teen girl at Lincoln Park.
Johnny Munoz, 17, is one of two defendants allegedly involved in the April 30 shooting that led to the death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark. He pleaded not guilty to the two charges during his arraignment Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
A criminal trial has tentatively been set for October, District Judge Catherine Rogers said. Munoz appeared for his arraignment on a video call from the Laramie County Juvenile Services Center at the Archer Complex, where he is being held.
His lawyer, Patricia Bennett, told Rogers that she had advised Munoz about the charges and the maximum penalties they carry.
According to charging documents, Munoz allegedly worked with Julian Espinoza, who law enforcement says was driving the car Munoz was in at the time of the shooting, and "unlawfully agreed to kill" Carabajal-Clark.
When reading the charges, Rogers advised Munoz that a first-degree murder charge carried a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.
"(Munoz) was under 18 ... he would not be subject to the death penalty," Bennett told the judge.
Rogers agreed with Bennett's clarification, stating that she was simply reading the maximum penalties for the charges he was facing.
Bennett asked the judge to lower Munoz's bond, previously set at $250,000 cash, to $100,000 cash or commercial. Bennett said that Munoz had been living in Cheyenne all his life and did not pose a potential flight risk.
"It's my understanding that Mr. Munoz does not have any criminal charges in any other court," Bennett said.
Laramie County Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley opposed the request to lower Munoz's bond, saying there is an inherent potential flight risk with charges as severe as murder. He said Munoz could also pose a potential danger to the community.
Rogers kept his bail at $250,000 cash.
Laramie County Assistant District Attorney William Edelman could not attend Thursday's hearing. Buckley appeared in his place.
Espinoza's case was bound over to District Court last week. He is facing felony charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting first-degree murder.
Buckley said he couldn't speak for Edelman, but that he assumed Edelman would want to try Munoz and Espinoza together. Pending other matters, Rogers tentatively set the date of their trial for Oct. 16.
