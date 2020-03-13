*Last updated at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13
After the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Wyoming, a number of closures, cancellations and postponements have been announced for concerts, sporting events and meetings.
We will be continuously monitoring the situation and updating the list of closures as announced.
Canceled or suspended until further notice
- All in-person portions of the presidential Democratic caucus
- All University of Wyoming athletics competitions
- Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships, originally scheduled for March 12-14 at the Casper Events Center and Casper College
- City Youth Basketball tournament scheduled for March 28-29 across Cheyenne
- The Wyoming 2019-20 State Championship, originally scheduled for March 20-22 at Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette
- Skating Through Wyoming: Musical Ice Show, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at Cheyenne Ice and Events Center
- Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour and screening of "Parasite," both originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at Cheyenne Civic Center
- 7th Annual Chicken Curling Tournament, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Cheyenne Ice and Events Center
- Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra's Classic Conversations, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Cheyenne Civic Center
- Senior Tech High, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Laramie County Library
- Afternoon Lego Challenge, originally scheduled for Friday, March 27, at Laramie County Library
- The Benefits of Effective Delegation, originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at Laramie County Library
- Cheyenne Chamber Singers' "Our World Through Poetry" concert, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22
Postponed, relocated or suspended
- Blue Pig Presents' The Unlikely Candidates concert tonight (Friday, March 13) has a new location: Terry Bison Ranch
- Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra's "Mahler & Beethoven" concert originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, will be rescheduled at a later date
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter's Fur Ball: The Great Catsby rescheduled for July 31
- All school extra curricular activities statewide suspended until March 28 with schools having the option to extend even further