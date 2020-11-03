7:15 p.m.
President Donald Trump has won the state of Wyoming, according to the Associated Press. The state's three electoral votes will now go to the president, who won Wyoming by his largest margin of any state in the 2016 election.
7:10 p.m.
Former Republican Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis has been declared the winner of the race to become Wyoming's next U.S. senator, defeating University of Wyoming professor Merav Ben-David, according to the Associated Press. Through her victory, Lummis has become the first woman from Wyoming to be elected to the U.S. Senate.
The AP also called Wyoming's U.S. House race for current Congresswoman Liz Cheney, meaning she will serve a third consecutive term in Congress. She defeated Wind River Reservation tribal member Lynnette Grey Bull.
The only thing that remains to be determined is how wide the Republican women's margins of victory were against their Democratic opponents.
7 p.m.
The polls just closed across Wyoming, and results should begin to trickle in shortly. The state's federal races will likely be called before local legislative and municipal ones.
Voting went smoothly today at several polling locations across Cheyenne. At Storey Gym, the county's main voting hub, most residents in line around lunchtime didn't have to wait for longer than 15 to 30 minutes. Waits were virtually nonexistent at the Romero Park vote center around the same time.