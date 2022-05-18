CASPER – As office workers across this city prepared to head home, the telephone operators at the Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Casper are settling into their shifts.
Housed in the Central Wyoming Counseling Center, a sprawling complex with soft light, artfully arranged houseplants and high-resolution nature photographs, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is one of two statewide lifelines in Wyoming. The center is staffed by four phone operators and Director Bernice Hazucha.
The lifeline operates between 4 p.m. and midnight because those are “peak call hours,” according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. The state’s other lifeline, which is based in Greybull, operates from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Right now, the two centers make sure that they’re not open at the same time so they can cover more hours,” Summerville said. “But even between those two centers, right now we don’t have 24/7 coverage.”
The services opened in August 2020, just as the pandemic exacerbated mental health problems for Wyoming residents from nurses, to educators to kids. The center’s first ever call came in at 4:01 p.m. on opening day and required an “active rescue,” meaning law enforcement had to be called because the caller’s life was at risk, Hazucha recalls. Her inaugural staff member wanted to leave because of the call’s intensity, she said, but she told the staffer: “No, we’ve got more to do.”
In March, the CWCC lifeline received 14 calls from adolescents. In April the call volume from kids more than doubled.
“There’s a very short time period you have to make that connection,” Kevin Hazucha said of when people call for help. “And if you blow it, if you don’t do that and somebody hangs up, you’ve lost a real opportunity to save a life and to make a difference.”
Kevin Hazucha, the husband of Bernice Hazucha, had agreed in 2018 to become CEO of Central Wyoming Counseling Center, or CWCC.
“Your listening skills become very sharp,” Bernice Hazucha said of such suicide-prevention hotline work.
Local presence
Wyoming residents can call the national suicide prevention lifeline.
However, advocates of state-based services say reaching an operator who lives in the state, and understands the nuances of life in Wyoming – from winter conditions that make visiting a counselor in person impossible to struggling with feeling like an outsider in a small, isolated town – makes a big difference.
“Somebody from Tallahassee, Florida that picks up isn’t going to understand the culture here,” Kevin Hazucha said. “They won’t understand what some of the barriers are.”
“It’s really great to have somebody to talk to,” Summerville said. “Sometimes that’s all it takes. But when there’s a higher need and services are needed, it’s really important that we have a call center in the state that knows where those resources are.”
Ralph Nieder-Westermann, services director of Wyoming LifeLine, the state’s other call center, remembers one caller who told him, “‘But you don’t understand what it’s like, because you don’t live in a small town.’”
Nieder-Westermann told the caller he lived in Greybull, where only a couple thousand people reside.
“I could sense her sigh of relief,” Nieder-Westermann recalled. “‘She said, ‘I didn’t know that I was going to get somebody local.’”
The Hazuchas hope the American Rescue Act Plan dollars allocated during the 2022 state legislative session will provide funding to operate 24 hours a day, rather than eight. The state has not yet made a formal request for proposals, Summerville said, but CWCC’s center is planning to apply once it does.
In July, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number will also transition to 988, which providers expect will eventually increase call volume.
If you or someone you know needs to talk, you can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “WYO” to 741-741.