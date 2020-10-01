CHEYENNE – On April 25, 2015, Sally Loya’s ex-husband held her hostage, sexually assaulted her and tried to strangle her to death. But she survived, and in the past two years alone, she divorced him, won four pageant titles and became one of Wyoming’s leading advocates for survivors of domestic violence.
“My life has just really taken off,” Loya said. “So many huge doors have opened for me, and I’m a Christian and believe God is opening these doors for me to not only help women, but start advocating for (new) laws, to use my voice and my story to help lawmakers understand domestic violence and sexual assault … so women can receive justice and closure.”
On June 21, she started a statewide ad campaign called “Be The Solution Wyoming” with the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, a nonprofit that she started volunteering with last October. The goal is to educate the public about domestic violence and the dangers women face when leaving an abusive or toxic relationship, and Lamar Advertising Co. donated eight digital billboards – which normally cost just under $2,000 apiece – to be split between Cheyenne and Casper for the effort.
“Part of the campaign is to take back your voice, power and strength,” Loya added. “To regain their lives and live abuser-free, live a life like I do now, in an apartment abuse-free where I have completely rebuilt my self-esteem … I want these women to have the same things I have and to use the power of my voice to raise awareness.”
Loya’s first volunteering effort with the coalition was last Domestic Violence Awareness Month, when she organized her first Hope Takes Flight walk/fundraiser, which took place Oct. 12, 2019. Participants walked, jogged and ran to take a stand against this kind of violence, and all were required to donate at least $5.
Then, Loya attended the Wyoming Legislature’s 2020 budget session with the coalition’s public policy director, Tara Muir. She met with lawmakers, made connections and shared her survival story in hopes of making some change, but Loya said there’s still a great deal of work to be done. She looks forward to attending the 2021 general session to push for more change.
For Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2020, Loya has partnered with Wyoming Bank & Trust for a month-long Wreath of Hope fundraiser. Anyone who visits the bank between today and Nov. 1 (during regular business hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) will see a handmade wreath placed on a door – a symbolic display that will also feature educational materials, Safehouse Services information and a spot to drop off donations.
All of the money collected through the fundraiser will go to the coalition, which will then distribute the funds to several local domestic violence advocacy organizations and shelters throughout the state.
“The door symbolizes my hope that women could enter a home filled with peace, safety and love,” Loya said. “That someday women both affected by domestic violence and sexual assault can walk through a home and live like I am, free of my abuser.”
The goal, she added, is to make this an annual fundraiser that involves placing doors in various Cheyenne businesses. Her motivation? Wyoming’s high rate of domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 35.8% of women in Wyoming experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
“Something has to be done,” she said. “It’s so hard to be in that kind of environment where you’re victimized every day, every minute sometimes, and the damage that it does to your life – some women are never the same (after), and it’s just so sad.”
Loya said the COVID-19 pandemic has only made these situations worse. She compared isolating with an abuser to house arrest, and said she’s been going incognito online to help as many women as she can without the abuser knowing they’re communicating.
“Usually you could go to work for eight hours and escape your abusers and all the mental and physical abuse, but now the home is even more toxic and even more dangerous because of the stress of the pandemic,” Loya said. “My message to women if they’re reading the paper is that there are resources. There is a safe house. … I want to let women know they’re not alone. I’ve been where they’re at, and I’m now abuser-free and rebuilding my life. … This doesn’t have to be your life for years and years.”