CHEYENNE – Several local agencies responded early Sunday morning to a house fire east of Cheyenne.

The home was a total loss following the fire, Laramie County Fire Authority Chief Jason Caughey said Tuesday. It was located in the 7100 block of Harvest Loop.

Caughey said three adults and two children were displaced, along with a dog and several poultry. A second dog was found deceased as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire authority.

No injuries were reported, Caughey said. He added that working smoke detectors contributed to the family making it out safely.

"Without those working smoke detectors, this could have been a worse event. It's already a tragic event for the family because they've lost everything, but those working smoke detectors really, really made an impact on their safety," the chief said.

Units arrived at the home around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Because of the severity of the damage, Caughey said, units remained at the site until midday Monday.

Also responding were Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Laramie County Fire District 1, Laramie County Fire District 4, Laramie County Fire District 6, the Wyoming Air National Guard fire department, the F.E. Warren Air Force Base fire department and American Medical Response.

