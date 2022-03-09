...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a
localized band of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
The heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – Several local agencies responded early Sunday morning to a house fire east of Cheyenne.
The home was a total loss following the fire, Laramie County Fire Authority Chief Jason Caughey said Tuesday. It was located in the 7100 block of Harvest Loop.
Caughey said three adults and two children were displaced, along with a dog and several poultry. A second dog was found deceased as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire authority.
No injuries were reported, Caughey said. He added that working smoke detectors contributed to the family making it out safely.
"Without those working smoke detectors, this could have been a worse event. It's already a tragic event for the family because they've lost everything, but those working smoke detectors really, really made an impact on their safety," the chief said.
Units arrived at the home around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Because of the severity of the damage, Caughey said, units remained at the site until midday Monday.
Also responding were Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Laramie County Fire District 1, Laramie County Fire District 4, Laramie County Fire District 6, the Wyoming Air National Guard fire department, the F.E. Warren Air Force Base fire department and American Medical Response.