CHEYENNE – A local physician was determined not to be in breach of his fiduciary duties, and other issues, when he took business from the Cheyenne Eye Surgery Center the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Ronald Stevens and his business, High Plains Anesthesia, were being sued by the Anesthesiology Consultants of Cheyenne because when Stevens left the consultant’s business, he also continued to provide and do business with the Cheyenne Eye Surgery Center, which was formerly contracting with the consultants.
For this reason, the consultants sued Stevens and High Plains Anesthesia for breach of contract, fiduciary duties and more when he left the group. Ultimately, the Supreme Court found Stevens didn’t do any of these things and affirmed the Laramie County District Court decision, presided over by Judge Thomas Campbell.
The high court analyzed two issues for its opinion – whether there was sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict that Stevens didn’t violate his fiduciary duties/covenant of good faith, and whether the district court submitted the consultant’s breach-of-contract assertions to the jury correctly.
Stevens joined the consultants in the early 2000s, and the group started providing anesthesiology services to the Cheyenne Eye Surgery Center around 2008. Soon after, Stevens suggested it would make higher profits if it hired his wife and registered nurse anesthetist, Cassandra Rivers, to deliver those services instead, according to court documents.
The group agreed, and although Rivers’ contract was with the surgery center, she was still billing her services with the consultants, which she had permission to do. That resulted in an estimated $90,000 to $100,000 in annual net revenue for the group.
In 2013, Stevens started to have disagreements with members of the group over his pain management services and other issues. He then said he would start providing these services through his own company, High Plains Anesthesia.
The consultants claimed by doing this, Stevens didn’t tell them that he was also redirecting the revenue streams Rivers was bringing in from the surgery center to his own company. This gave his business $80,485 over a six-month period. The consultants later found out and removed Stevens from its group. Over the next four years, Stevens’ corporation earned a total of about $1.2 million from Rivers’ services.
The high court found there was plenty of evidence for the jury to come to its conclusion and cited the $100 stipend the consultants wanted to charge the surgery center, which the center said it wouldn’t do, and also testimony from the surgery center’s doctor that said he approached Rivers independently of the consultants for her services.
Since the central issue of the consultant’s breach-of-contract allegations against Stevens ultimately is whether he took a business opportunity away from the group, the district court used this reasoning when it presented this claim to the jury. The Supreme Court found that the district court didn’t err when it did this.
“Sufficient evidence supports the jury’s verdict that Dr. Stevens did not breach his fiduciary duties or the covenant of good faith and fair dealing,” the Supreme Court stated. “Because the law of the case doctrine did not apply to the district court’s earlier summary judgment ruling on (the consultant’s) breach of contract claim, the court properly submitted that claim to the jury.”