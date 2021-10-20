CHEYENNE – Local contemporary artist Bria Hammock is partnering with nonprofit Climb Wyoming for an exhibit fundraiser now through Nov. 10.
Dubbed “Notable to Notorious: Women of the Wild West,” this collection of ladies who made their mark on the Wild West looks past the traditional beauty of portraiture and aims to uncover the texture, layers and colors that illuminated these iconic figures in their day, while still resonating today.
“Traditionally being a wildlife artist, this portraiture exhibition pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way. Not only did I find incredible growth as an artist, but am so happy that this collection of women can help further Climb’s wonderful mission in our Wyoming community,” Hammock said in a news release.
The exhibit will be available for viewing and purchasing now through Nov. 10 at the Paramount Cafe Gallery, 1601 Capitol Ave. Pieces can also be purchased online at www.BriaHammock.com. All proceeds from sales will be donated to Climb Wyoming.
Bria Hammock is a contemporary wilderness painter, muralist and a graphic designer. She has exhibited across the western Front Range and works out of her West Edge studio in Cheyenne.
Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services.